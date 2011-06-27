  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,135
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,135
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,135
FX Plus Packageyes
FX Luxury Packageyes
FX Luxury Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
FX Premium Discount Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,135
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,135
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereoyes
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,135
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,135
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,135
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyes
6" Painted Angular Running Boardsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5461 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height76.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,135
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,135
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

