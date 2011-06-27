  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,840
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,840
XLT Convenience Packageyes
XLT Chrome Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Convenience and Tow Packageyes
XLT Convenience, Chrome and Tow Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
XLT In-Dash Computer Convenience Packageyes
Ford Works Solutions Value Discount Packageyes
XLT Custom Packageyes
XLT Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,840
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,840
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyes
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Ford Work Solutions-In Dash Computeryes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Microliseyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Two-Tone Paintyes
Driver's Side Securicode Keyless Entry Keypadyes
18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
P255/65R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5043 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1600 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Steel Gray, premium cloth
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,840
partial wheel coversyes
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,840
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
