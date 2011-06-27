Used 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Consumer Reviews

Unstoppable Beast shaun5r , 11/21/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This truck is wicked. Drives over everything with ease at all kinds of speeds. Medians, curbs, fallen trees, sand berms, The functionality is so impressive. It catches everyone's eye, and teenagers hang out their parents' minivan to take a picture of it on the highway! So far, max speed of 75mph off road in sand with full off-road, rear-locked, 4x4, and just simply [violative content deleted]. People have called it: wicked, awesome, menacing, mean, bad ass. Two drawbacks. Slow transmission shift. Very slow delay and it's very annoying to try and time acceleration around traffic. (passing) Also, one of the speakers is blown out after 4 months of owning it new. Covered by ford! Report Abuse

Yes, it will draw attention, big time corycat99 , 06/29/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased the svt raptor, black on black, 6.2 L engine and the 5 month wait was worth every second. There has is not been a day go by that someone hasn't stopped me to say nice truck. It is such a joy to drive this truck , comfort and performance are top shelf. The only thing that falls off the mark is the 700w sound system by Sony. The highs waver like underwater and the bass sounds as if it trapped in a plastic bucket. I have had it back to the dealer twice with them saying that is how it is. If Ford would have gone with Bose sound this truck would have been perfect.

It jumps! scox84 , 09/30/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a 2010 Mustang in June of 2009, a year later I was still hooked on the truck I saw in the parking lot then, so I traded in the mustang for a truck. Rarely has a mere mortal made a better decision. I have taken this truck up to 100mph off road in the desserts of New Mexico with the rear diff locked in 4x4. It loves it, still drives straight, and always ask for more. The ride is smooth even in really rough conditions relative to other trucks/SUVs. Biggest thing, long travel suspension on a truck meant to be jumped; as a responsible American I feel it's my duty to jump something once a week, and I do. Again, truck couldn't drive straighter, control arms are BEASTLY!

I got one! Charles , 01/15/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Excited to have been able to get a deal on the RAPTOR after multiple tries at other dealers. Drove it home through a snow storm and trailered the car I was driving when I stopped in at the dealer. It handled the loaded trailer well; I was cautious not to run it hard or jerky over the hills and pass. It is a truck first and foremost. Plan to have it a long time...would suggest it to anyone over other available extra cab and some 4 door trucks. It is fun to drive, use and rely on.