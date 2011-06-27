Used 2010 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
6 years and still like new
I have had my F-150 supercrew since January 2010. One issue-at 30,000 miles the torque converter would leak fluid once every 3 days (weird). Ford fixed it under warranty. Otherwise, absolutely perfect in all areas. This truck saved me from an Alabama snowageddon last year. It tool 10 hours to go 20 miles but the 2 of us made it. 75000 miles and the brakes are still 80% pads. The truck is so quiet on the road. Yesterday I got 22 miles per gallon going 65 mph on the interstate. If you have kids the back seat area is like a large sitting room. If you can find a 2010 with good mileage buy it. I am 65 years old and have had lots and lots and lots of vehicles. Best of the bunch! Just keep it serviced and clean and you will have a winner. It is a truck but Ford F-150s are the best selling truck for a reason!
2010 F-150 King Ranch 4X4
This is my 2nd King Ranch & 4th F-Series truck since 1997. They just keep getting better. Replaced my 2005 model with this 2010; wow, what a difference. Re-worked 5.4 liter engine barely labors to move this truck around. More fuel efficient, much, much roomier cab front & back, quiet as a Lexus, significantly better brakes. Love the styling inside & out. Opted for all the toys including 20" wheels, limited-slip 3.55 rear gear ratio, Navi with 700 watt Sony sound system (including subwoofer under the rear seat), sliding rear window, moonroof, and Platinum white tri- coat metallic paint. I find myself looking back for a second glance at the truck every time I drive it.
It so easy to fall in love with
The worse thing about this truck in 2w drive is it comes with Pirelli Scorpion tires. They are loud and they don't last very long. From experience, my next set of tires were BF Goodrich Long Trails. They are quite and they will last 3 to 4 times longer than the Pirelli's. The long trails had cracks between the treads so I had to replace them. I went with some Yokohamas. They were slightly less expensive and are quieter than the Longtrails. I have also seen better gas mileage. I have had no leaks into the cab and I have had it for 6 years and 78k miles on it. I did add an aftermarket alarm (Viper). My last Lariat had 1 break-in and two other attempts of theft of vehicle or break-ins. It rides smooth. I did get the extended warranty. It supposedly a bumper to bumper warranty. I guess I will find out when something goes out in the next 22k miles. I have had no major problems with it. I did have to tranny software reloaded because of hard shifting and had it in because of the Sony amp went out. I did have it in for what I thought was "tranny clutch plates" going out in an automatic. Not even, they thought it was something in the rear end and replaced it and it still did not go away. There was some kind of letter put out by Ford stating that the drive shaft needs to be lubricated every 2 to 3 years because where the drive shaft meets the tranny needs to slide in and out because the rear end moves up and down. This only happens when you first start off and in harsh terrain, which most truck driver won't experience. This took 2wks to figure out, but Ford put me in a renter till they figured it out. :o) It was FX2 with the 2l eco boost. That thing is too fast 0 to60. It feels light and nimble. My truck is a stock truck in the Lariat trim. It is roomy front and back. I can carry 3 full grown men (football players) and had no complaint, but compliments on how roomy it was to ride in. After 90k, I am still satisfied with my truck. I am still asked if it is brand new or just a couple of years old. I plan on keeping this truck forever! I may buy another truck, but this one has been too good to us. :o) 96K Truck is still doing well. I did replace struts in front and rear shocks. Still purrs like a kitten and still getting compliments I am told all the time it isn't an 8-year-old truck. I have had offers to buy, but I am not selling. I got the lifetime Sirrus Radio subscription! It Rocks! I am never selling. :o) Tires (Yokohamas) still look almost new. Did well in the rain we are having. Flash flood warnings till 1 am. Handled really well when the trucker next to me decided he wanted my lane while I was still in it. Almost put me into the retaining wall. I didn't know they let big rigs in NASCAR. Steering wheel starting to wear, I got a cover for it. The leather isn't holding up as well as my last one. Time for a repainting of leather. Engine still pulls strong and if I am not careful will spin the tires a little.
2010 F150 XLT 5.4 4X4 Red
Just bought the truck a few weeks ago with 16,000 miles on it. Was a rental and was a little nervous but paid trade value, warranty is still good for another 4 years, and not a dent on it or interior wear. Love the truck so far and have not a single problem with. Around town I get about 14.5 mpg and on the highway 16.5-17 mpg. More then enough power but down shifting can be very touchy and violent and up shifting is sometimes slow and not crisp but its not really a big deal. The interior is unreal with the amount of space. Seats are very comfortable and the sync system is great. I cant stop driving this thing and I cant wait to put some money in some performance mods to open her up.
Why did I wait?
This is a review of my 2010 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew bought new in March, 2010. I have 48,000 miles and zero defects or problems. The 4.6 24 v engine gets 25 mpg on the interstate at 68 mph using cruise control. This truck is so quite and rides so much better than our 2008 Ford Explorer. The interior room is abundant and the kids have plenty of room in the back seat. I have the original Michelin tires (but they should go after 5000 more miles). When I pull our 28 foot Greywolf travel trailer the mileage declines to 9-10 mph but I have no trouble towing and no problems with sway. The built-in trailer break is fantastic. Grab one ifyou are looking for a great used truck!
