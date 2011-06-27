Used 2010 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

Shannon , 03/30/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A)

The worse thing about this truck in 2w drive is it comes with Pirelli Scorpion tires. They are loud and they don't last very long. From experience, my next set of tires were BF Goodrich Long Trails. They are quite and they will last 3 to 4 times longer than the Pirelli's. The long trails had cracks between the treads so I had to replace them. I went with some Yokohamas. They were slightly less expensive and are quieter than the Longtrails. I have also seen better gas mileage. I have had no leaks into the cab and I have had it for 6 years and 78k miles on it. I did add an aftermarket alarm (Viper). My last Lariat had 1 break-in and two other attempts of theft of vehicle or break-ins. It rides smooth. I did get the extended warranty. It supposedly a bumper to bumper warranty. I guess I will find out when something goes out in the next 22k miles. I have had no major problems with it. I did have to tranny software reloaded because of hard shifting and had it in because of the Sony amp went out. I did have it in for what I thought was "tranny clutch plates" going out in an automatic. Not even, they thought it was something in the rear end and replaced it and it still did not go away. There was some kind of letter put out by Ford stating that the drive shaft needs to be lubricated every 2 to 3 years because where the drive shaft meets the tranny needs to slide in and out because the rear end moves up and down. This only happens when you first start off and in harsh terrain, which most truck driver won't experience. This took 2wks to figure out, but Ford put me in a renter till they figured it out. :o) It was FX2 with the 2l eco boost. That thing is too fast 0 to60. It feels light and nimble. My truck is a stock truck in the Lariat trim. It is roomy front and back. I can carry 3 full grown men (football players) and had no complaint, but compliments on how roomy it was to ride in. After 90k, I am still satisfied with my truck. I am still asked if it is brand new or just a couple of years old. I plan on keeping this truck forever! I may buy another truck, but this one has been too good to us. :o) 96K Truck is still doing well. I did replace struts in front and rear shocks. Still purrs like a kitten and still getting compliments I am told all the time it isn't an 8-year-old truck. I have had offers to buy, but I am not selling. I got the lifetime Sirrus Radio subscription! It Rocks! I am never selling. :o) Tires (Yokohamas) still look almost new. Did well in the rain we are having. Flash flood warnings till 1 am. Handled really well when the trucker next to me decided he wanted my lane while I was still in it. Almost put me into the retaining wall. I didn't know they let big rigs in NASCAR. Steering wheel starting to wear, I got a cover for it. The leather isn't holding up as well as my last one. Time for a repainting of leather. Engine still pulls strong and if I am not careful will spin the tires a little.