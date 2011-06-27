  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$34,005
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,005
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,005
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Premium Package Discountyes
Cargo Management System Packageyes
Lariat Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,005
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,005
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereoyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash CD Screen & DVD ROMyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Leather Bucket Seats w/Console & Floor Shifteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,005
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,005
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Manual Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glassyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Cargo Management System Storage Binsyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coatyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Bright Stainless Tubular Running Boardsyes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
Cargo Management Railsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Tinted Clearcoat Paint Red Candyyes
Power Moonroofyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5210 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure18.8 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black/Pueblo Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,005
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
