  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2010 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,255
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,915
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,150
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG161515
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/494.0 mi.504.0/648.0 mi.504.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG161515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm310 hp @ 5000 rpm310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.50.4 ft.47.0 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Max Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
XLT Convenience Packageyesnono
Trailer Tow Packageyesnono
Ford Works Solutions Value Discountyesnono
Cargo Management System Packageyesyesyes
XLT SYNC and Tow Package Discountyesnono
XLT SYNC and Tow Package Model Year End Double Discountyesnono
XLT Computer and Tow Package Discountyesnono
Lariat Plus Packagenoyesyes
Premium Package Discountnoyesyes
Lariat Chrome Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Air conditioningyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front door pocketsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Driver's Groupyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesnono
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions-Crew Chief Telematicsyesnono
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
Fixed Rear Window Privacy Glass w/Defrosteryesnono
Black Vinyl Flooringyesnono
XLT Value Discountyesnono
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyesnono
Ford Work Solutions-Tool Linkyesnono
SYNCyesnono
Ford Work Solutions-In Dash Computeryesnono
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyesnono
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereonoyesyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash CD Screen & DVD ROMnoyesyes
Leather Bucket Seats w/Console & Floor Shifternoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
premium clothyesnono
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room66.6 in.65.9 in.66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Rear head roomno40.3 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Roomno64.6 in.66.6 in.
Rear leg roomno43.5 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder roomno65.6 in.66.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Manual Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glassyesyesyes
Two-Tone Paintyesyesyes
Cargo Management System Storage Binsyesyesyes
Driver's Side Securicode Keyless Entry Keypadyesnono
Chrome Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyesyesyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyesyesyes
Bright Stainless Tubular Running Boardsyesyesyes
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Cargo Management Railsyesyesyes
P255/65R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyesnono
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Tinted Clearcoat Paint Red Candyyesyesyes
LT245/70R17 BSW All-Season Tiresyesnono
Skid Platesnoyesyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsnoyesyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coatnoyesyes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tiresnoyesyes
Power Moonroofnoyesyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tiresnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Curb weight4743 lbs.5683 lbs.5493 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees25.5 degrees23.7 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.1500 lbs.1680 lbs.
Angle of departure18.8 degrees20.7 degrees20.7 degrees
Length213.1 in.243.7 in.231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.11100 lbs.9700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.9.9 in.8.7 in.
Height74.6 in.76.4 in.75.9 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.157.0 in.144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver
  • Tuxedo Black/Ingot Silver
  • Vermillion Red/Ingot Silver
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black/Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black/Pueblo Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
P235/75R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
P275/65R18 tiresnoyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,255
Starting MSRP
$39,915
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 InventorySee F-150 InventorySee F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles