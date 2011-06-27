  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,760
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,760
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,760
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,760
premium clothyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5628 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,760
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,760
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford F-150 FX4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles