  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,760
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,760
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,760
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,760
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5596 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Maximum payload1390 lbs.
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length243.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base157.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Exterior Colors
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,760
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles