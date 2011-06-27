  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,955
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.8 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5210 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure18.8 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Sand Tri-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Sand Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
