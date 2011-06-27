  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,255
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,255
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,255
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,255
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,255
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5516 lbs.
Gross weight8200 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload2650 lbs.
Angle of departure17.3 degrees
Length250.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height75.9 in.
Wheel base163.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Exterior Colors
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,255
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,255
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
