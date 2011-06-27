  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,110
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.8 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5384 lbs.
Gross weight6850 lbs.
Angle of approach23.7 degrees
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height75.9 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
