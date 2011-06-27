  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4971 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length213.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
