Used 2009 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4743 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Angle of departure18.8 degrees
Length213.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
