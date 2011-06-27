Used 2009 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.0/494.0 mi.
|504.0/648.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Torque
|294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 4750 rpm
|310 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|50.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Valve timing
|no
|Variable
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|no
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|65.9 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Rear head room
|no
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|64.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|43.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|65.6 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Gross weight
|6450 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|25.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1670 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|18.8 degrees
|20.7 degrees
|Length
|213.1 in.
|243.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5900 lbs.
|11100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|9.9 in.
|Height
|74.6 in.
|76.4 in.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|157.0 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|5683 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|P235/70R17 tires
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|P275/65R18 tires
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,285
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2009 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge