Used 2009 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1615
Total Seating36
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
part time 4WDnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.504.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG1615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l5.4 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.50.4 ft.
Valves1624
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8
Valve timingnoVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesno
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
USB connectionnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Air conditioningyesno
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
cargo area lightyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
front door pocketsyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
power steeringyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
overhead console with storagenoyes
front seatback storagenoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
front reading lightsnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyes
Rear floor matsnoyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
premium clothyesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
Front shoulder room66.6 in.65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.
10 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Rear head roomno40.3 in.
Rear hip Roomno64.6 in.
Rear leg roomno43.5 in.
Rear shoulder roomno65.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.
Gross weight6450 lbs.7200 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees25.5 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.1500 lbs.
Angle of departure18.8 degrees20.7 degrees
Length213.1 in.243.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.11100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.9.9 in.
Height74.6 in.76.4 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.157.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.
Curb weightno5683 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Exterior Colors
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat
  • White Sand Tri-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Sand Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amber Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Razor Red Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
P235/70R17 tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
All season tiresyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
P275/65R18 tiresnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
18 in. wheelsnoyes
All terrain tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
front independent suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,285
Starting MSRP
$38,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
