Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Length235.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Curb weight5590 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1610 lbs.
Wheel base150.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Flint, premium cloth
  • Medium Flint, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
