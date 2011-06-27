  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX2 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,660
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,660
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,660
premium clothyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5080 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach21.5 degrees
Maximum payload1720 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length223.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,660
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles