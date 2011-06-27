  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,880
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,880
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,880
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,880
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5320 lbs.
Gross weight6950 lbs.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length229.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,880
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,880
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,880
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
