Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX2 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,665
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4660 lbs.
Gross weight6650 lbs.
Angle of approach21.2 degrees
Maximum payload1990 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length211.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
