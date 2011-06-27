Used 2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390/510 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|premium leather
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5281 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7050 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|21.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1780 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|223.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|73.5 in.
|Wheel base
|138.5 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P275/45R V tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,285
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
