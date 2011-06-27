  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Length235.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.5 in.
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Wheel base150.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Medium Flint/Dark Flint, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P255/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
