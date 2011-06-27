Used 2007 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,925
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,925
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,925
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4297 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length217.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base132.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,925
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,925
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
