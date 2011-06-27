  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5281 lbs.
Gross weight7050 lbs.
Angle of approach21.5 degrees
Maximum payload1780 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length223.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
