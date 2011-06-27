  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,285
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,285
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,285
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,285
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,285
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,285
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5004 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length229.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,285
22 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P275/45R V tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,285
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles