Used 2006 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,725
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,725
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,725
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5065 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length229.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,725
P255/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,725
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
