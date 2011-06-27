  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2005 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,590
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/510 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,590
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,590
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,590
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,590
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Front head room40.1 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Front track67 in.
Length224 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Curb weight5281 lbs.
Gross weight7050 lbs.
Height73.5 in.
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Castano Brown/Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,590
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles