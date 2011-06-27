  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Length211.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Curb weight5004 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1740 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
