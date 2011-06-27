  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-150 STX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4350 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Length211.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight4615 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload1830 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
