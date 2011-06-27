Used 2004 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Ford That Has Done It's Job
This truck has been most of the time a pleasure to own. Now have 256,000 miles on this truck. Has performed well with the exception of the famous spark plug issue. Dealer broke off two plugs had to pull head to repair. Very expensive experience. Dealer was not willing to accept the bulk of the expense. Have replaced rear axle seals. After this many miles should expect some repairs.
Watch Out for Spark Plugs
The Good: Awesome looks and terrific interior room for 5 people that can also pull a boat. Great comfort. The Bad: Transmission has had trouble with leaking seals and shakes intermittently on the road. Spark plugs!! Really bad design. Even Ford mechanics can't get them out routinely without breaking them off in the cylinder head. You get the charge for the additional labor to fish them out. Changing plugs on this model can cost anywhere from $500 to $1500! If you buy this truck used, make sure this has already been done or take it into account when pricing.
Money Pit
Has the worst engine Ford has ever manufactured. You will only get past 150k miles if you are extremely lucky. Mine has 130k miles, new engine just done, rear end is going out, rear power slider leaks and needs replaced, and transmission shifts erratically some times. Took it into Ford dealership when I was having trouble with the engine and they said thats just how fords run and drive. Well 2 weeks later threw a rocker arm and destroyed cam and bent valve. Please do your research and never buy a Ford with a 5.4l engine it not worth the risk unless you get one that has a re-engineered reman engine in it that addresses all the flaws.
my F- 150
this is a great truck. nothing else can compare. I ve this truck since the first day i test drove. once i drove i knew that this is the truck for me. my 1998 F-150 is a great truck and i was sorry that i was leting it go, but now that i have this one it seemed to wipe all the sorrow away. i can't wait to see what ford has in store for the next F-150.
Best truck ever owned
Right now my truck has almost 300,000 miles and I can't say enough good things about it. It has held up so well in basically every aspect. Truck definetly does not drive like a high mileage vehicle. I got the truck with a blown up motor and it still drove! Even with a blown motor! Put rebuilt motor in now truck is amazing. Best vehicle I've ever driven in super deep snow. It will not get stuck, even when I try getting it stuck. I towed with this truck like a dream and it's great. Even trailerling with deep snow is easy. Truck has never broke down on me or previous owner. Love it!
