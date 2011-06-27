  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61 in.
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Length208 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4670 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.75 in.
Height70.9 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P295/45R Z tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
