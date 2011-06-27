  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

Overview
$33,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,450
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$33,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,450
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$33,450
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,450
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,450
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$33,450
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,450
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room66.3 in.
Rear Seats
$33,450
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Measurements
$33,450
Front track67 in.
Length229.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Curb weight5495 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height75.3 in.
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Wheel base144.4 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
$33,450
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blazing Yellow Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$33,450
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,450
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
