Used 2004 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,455
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,455
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,455
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Front track67 in.
Length211.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight4788 lbs.
Gross weight6650 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload1840 lbs.
Wheel base125.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,455
P235/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,455
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
