Used 2004 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131514
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg14/18 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.420/540 mi.390/510 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.30 gal.30 gal.
Combined MPG131514
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 4750 rpm231 hp @ 4750 rpm231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.45.1 ft.45.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationnoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Front head room40.8 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room63.8 in.65.8 in.65.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leather/clothyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front hip room61 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Rear head roomno39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Roomno63.1 in.63.1 in.
Rear leg roomno39 in.39 in.
Rear shoulder roomno66 in.66 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Front track65.3 in.67 in.67 in.
Length208 in.224 in.224 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.9500 lbs.9200 lbs.
Curb weight4670 lbs.5210 lbs.5502 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6800 lbs.6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.75 in.nono
Height70.9 in.73.1 in.75.3 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.1530 lbs.1340 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.138.5 in.138.5 in.
Width79.1 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track65.3 in.67 in.67 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium/Dark Flint
  • Tan
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium/Dark Flint
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
P295/45R Z tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P255/65R17 tiresnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesno
17 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P255/70R17 tiresnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesnono
double wishbone front suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Starting MSRP
$32,655
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 InventorySee F-150 InventorySee F-150 Inventory

