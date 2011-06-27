Used 2004 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|15
|14
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275/375 mi.
|420/540 mi.
|390/510 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|30 gal.
|30 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|15
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Torque
|450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 4750 rpm
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.3 ft.
|45.1 ft.
|45.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40-60 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|65.8 in.
|65.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|leather/cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|61 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|no
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|39 in.
|39 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|66 in.
|66 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Front track
|65.3 in.
|67 in.
|67 in.
|Length
|208 in.
|224 in.
|224 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|9200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4670 lbs.
|5210 lbs.
|5502 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|6900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.75 in.
|no
|no
|Height
|70.9 in.
|73.1 in.
|75.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1400 lbs.
|1530 lbs.
|1340 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|138.5 in.
|138.5 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|Rear track
|65.3 in.
|67 in.
|67 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|P295/45R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P255/70R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|All terrain tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|double wishbone front suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
