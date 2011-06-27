Used 2003 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
2003 f150 Heritage 5.4
190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons.
03 ford f150
Great truck all overall. Its an 03 so theres not a whole lot of crazy acessories. But its a good reliable, comfortable truck. Very simple to drive. No different drive settings just get in and go. Stops well on dry and wet ground. Pretty decent acceleration. Great speed (without governor) got it up to 140 and was still smooth. For being a 4x4 and so heavy i get pretty decent mpg. Im in city and on the highway every day and the overall mpg is usually around 17. 14-15 city average and have gotten it up to 22 highway. Not constantly repairing it. All i ever do is maintenence. But i love the f150 its an amazing truck all around.
Heritage Edition 2003
A Beauty of a truck. Gets stares from people that drive a $60,000 car. Roomy Up front, but not for grown ups in the back. Kids will be fine though.
Great truck!
Great truck, very realiable and powerful. I never got stuck in the mud or snow. I put about 50,000 miles on this truck with no problems other than needing a tune up. Only bad thing about this truck is poor MPG.
Sweet Truck
This truck is sweet. I have owned it 3 months and average over 16 MPG. I have even had one tank near 18 mpg. The 5.4 has plenty of power and pulls a boat great. I love the FX4 package, and it does great off road. This is a good all around truck.
