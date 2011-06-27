Used 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room41 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1375 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P275/45R V tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 9 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
