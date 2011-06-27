  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-150 King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,255
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,255
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,255
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,255
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,255
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,255
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,255
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,255
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,255
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,255
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,255
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4651 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1595 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,255
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Estate Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,255
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,255
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-150 King Ranch info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles