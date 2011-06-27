  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight4639 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1860 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Silver Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Bright Red Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey
  • True Blue Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Burgundy Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red/Arizona Beige
  • Toreador Red/Silver
  • Black/Burgundy Red
  • Toreador Red
  • Toreador Red/Dark Shadow Grey
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
