Used 2003 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/570 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle53.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight4487 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height72.5 in.
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Wheel base157.1 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red/Silver
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P275/60R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
