  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,775
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,775
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,775
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Front head room40.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload1825 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,775
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-150 XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles