  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,310
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,310
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.5/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,310
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,310
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,310
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Front head room40.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Front track65.4 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Curb weight4357 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height75.4 in.
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,310
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-150 XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles