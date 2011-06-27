  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,095
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450/570 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,095
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,095
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Curb weight4064 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height72.4 in.
Maximum payload1985 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Burgundy Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red/Arizona Beige
  • Toreador Red/Silver
  • Toreador Red
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,095
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles