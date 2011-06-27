  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2002 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,995
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,995
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,995
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room41 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4644 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1875 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Steel spare wheelyes
P275/45R V tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 x 9 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,995
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles