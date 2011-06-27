  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,075
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,075
24 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM under seat-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located under seatyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,075
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,075
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Front track65.3 in.
Length208 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4670 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.
Height70.9 in.
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Silver
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P295/45R Z tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,075
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
