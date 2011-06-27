  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-150 King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-150
Overview
Engine Type
$29,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$29,230
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque
$29,230
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrests
$29,230
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,230
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,230
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,230
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,230
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seats
$29,230
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$29,230
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track
$29,230
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Curb weight4446 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload3010 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$29,230
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheel
$29,230
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P275/60R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,230
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic
$29,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
