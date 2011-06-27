  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload3010 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
