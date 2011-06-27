Used 2002 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|16
|14
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275/375 mi.
|350/475 mi.
|325/425 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|25 gal.
|25 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|16
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Torque
|450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 4750 rpm
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.3 ft.
|45.9 ft.
|45.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|24 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM under seat-CD stereo
|yes
|no
|no
|Multi-CD located under seat
|yes
|no
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.7 in.
|63.7 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|41 in.
|41 in.
|leather/cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|61 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Rear head room
|no
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|58 in.
|58 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|63.6 in.
|63.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Front track
|65.3 in.
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Length
|208 in.
|225.9 in.
|226.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|8000 lbs.
|7700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4670 lbs.
|4655 lbs.
|5005 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5450 lbs.
|6600 lbs.
|6750 lbs.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|73.9 in.
|76.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|800 lbs.
|1840 lbs.
|1640 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|138.5 in.
|138.8 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|79.1 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|65.3 in.
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|P295/45R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/70R S tires
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|P255/70R S tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,075
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge