  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2002 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,075
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,405
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,620
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121614
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg14/19 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.350/475 mi.325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.25 gal.25 gal.
Combined MPG121614
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 4750 rpm231 hp @ 4750 rpm231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.45.9 ft.45.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
Rear center lap beltnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
24 watts stereo outputyesnono
AM/FM under seat-CD stereoyesnono
Multi-CD located under seatyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
80 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
Passenger vanity mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnono
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Front head room40.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room40.9 in.41 in.41 in.
leather/clothyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front hip room61 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Rear head roomno39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Roomno58 in.58 in.
Rear leg roomno36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomno63.6 in.63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Front track65.3 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Length208 in.225.9 in.226.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.8000 lbs.7700 lbs.
Curb weight4670 lbs.4655 lbs.5005 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.6600 lbs.6750 lbs.
Height70.9 in.73.9 in.76.9 in.
Maximum payload800 lbs.1840 lbs.1640 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.138.5 in.138.8 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.9 in.
Rear track65.3 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Silver
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey
  • True Blue Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey
  • True Blue Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
P295/45R Z tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/70R S tiresnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
P255/70R S tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,075
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 InventorySee F-150 InventorySee F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles