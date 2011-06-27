  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.0/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Curb weight4311 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Height75.4 in.
Maximum payload1790 lbs.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
