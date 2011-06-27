  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Measurements
Length226.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight4994 lbs.
Gross weight6750 lbs.
Height76.9 in.
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P265/70R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
