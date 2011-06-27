  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight4628 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload2700 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
