Used 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/570 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle53.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight4390 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Height72.5 in.
Maximum payload1705 lbs.
Wheel base157.1 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P275/60R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
