Used 2000 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4950 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Measurements
Length225.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4204 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height72.7 in.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
